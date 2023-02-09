What shareholders can do to beat the market with Adient plc (ADNT) stock

As of close of business last night, Adient plc’s stock clocked out at $44.00, down -3.23% from its previous closing price of $45.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1071303 shares were traded. ADNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 89.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $52 from $41 previously.

On November 08, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $39.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on November 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when DELGROSSO DOUGLAS G sold 50,000 shares for $40.33 per share. The transaction valued at 2,016,500 led to the insider holds 617,757 shares of the business.

Carlin Peter sold 2,052 shares of ADNT for $79,002 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 28,593 shares after completing the transaction at $38.50 per share. On Nov 23, another insider, Dorlack Jerome J., who serves as the EVP, Americas of the company, sold 4,300 shares for $39.09 each. As a result, the insider received 168,087 and left with 139,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADNT has reached a high of $50.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADNT traded 850.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 972.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.16M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.33M, compared to 3.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $2.77, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.83 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $3.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.55B to a low estimate of $3.47B. As of the current estimate, Adient plc’s year-ago sales were $2.77B, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.68B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.78B and the low estimate is $14.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.