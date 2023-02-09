What shareholders can do to beat the market with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) stock

As of close of business last night, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.59, down -0.83% from its previous closing price of $3.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2785059 shares were traded. FSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5550.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FSM’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortuna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSM has reached a high of $4.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7702, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1159.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FSM traded 4.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 290.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 286.38M. Insiders hold about 0.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.59% stake in the company. Shares short for FSM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13M with a Short Ratio of 4.98M, compared to 14.93M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $692M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $659.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $679.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $599.85M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $747M and the low estimate is $655.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.