Which analyst expects Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $287.24, up 0.76% from its previous closing price of $285.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1349747 shares were traded. APD stock price reached its highest trading level at $291.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $284.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Vertical Research Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $328.

Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $300.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Major Sean D sold 485 shares for $313.00 per share. The transaction valued at 151,803 led to the insider holds 14,275 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APD has reached a high of $328.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $216.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 309.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 264.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APD traded 1.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 222.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.86M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 1.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.36, APD has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 47.60% for APD, which recently paid a dividend on May 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1081:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.87 and a low estimate of $2.66, while EPS last year was $2.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.71, with high estimates of $2.86 and low estimates of $2.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.4 and $10.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.28. EPS for the following year is $11.37, with 25 analysts recommending between $12.2 and $10.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $3.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.48B to a low estimate of $2.99B. As of the current estimate, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.84B, an estimated increase of 13.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.32B, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.88B and the low estimate is $12.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.