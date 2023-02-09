Which analyst expects Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Shutterstock Inc.’s stock clocked out at $72.24, down -4.67% from its previous closing price of $75.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 635338 shares were traded. SSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SSTK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $54.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 28, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Oringer Jonathan sold 18,038 shares for $77.15 per share. The transaction valued at 1,391,697 led to the insider holds 11,527,610 shares of the business.

Oringer Jonathan sold 55,976 shares of SSTK for $4,307,783 on Feb 03. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 11,545,648 shares after completing the transaction at $76.96 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Oringer Jonathan, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 47,686 shares for $79.11 each. As a result, the insider received 3,772,530 and left with 11,601,624 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shutterstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSTK has reached a high of $98.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SSTK traded 312.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 548.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SSTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 2.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.67% and a Short% of Float of 10.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, SSTK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $2.72.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $205.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $205.39M to a low estimate of $204.5M. As of the current estimate, Shutterstock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $205.78M, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.43M, an increase of 0.20% over than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $198.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $841.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $814.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $819.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $773.41M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $846.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $918.79M and the low estimate is $825.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.