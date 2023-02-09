Which analyst expects Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $293.33, down -4.93% from its previous closing price of $308.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2168247 shares were traded. VRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $303.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $293.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $311.

On January 17, 2023, SVB Leerink Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $374.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 19, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $340.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when ALTSHULER DAVID sold 1,304 shares for $306.00 per share. The transaction valued at 399,022 led to the insider holds 68,645 shares of the business.

Sanna Bastiano sold 106 shares of VRTX for $34,450 on Jan 31. The EVP, Cell & Genetic Therapies now owns 37,998 shares after completing the transaction at $325.00 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, SACHS BRUCE I, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $325.01 each. As a result, the insider received 390,012 and left with 41,210 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vertex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRTX has reached a high of $325.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $225.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 304.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 289.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRTX traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 256.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VRTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.82 and a low estimate of $2.5, while EPS last year was $3.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.78, with high estimates of $4.12 and low estimates of $3.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.89 and $13.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.18. EPS for the following year is $15.47, with 23 analysts recommending between $17.48 and $14.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $2.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.37B to a low estimate of $2.14B. As of the current estimate, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.28B, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.21B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.57B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.81B and the low estimate is $8.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.