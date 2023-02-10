A correction may be in store for CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) shares?

As of close of business last night, CNX Resources Corporation’s stock clocked out at $16.13, up 1.38% from its previous closing price of $15.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2736523 shares were traded. CNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.84.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1829.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On September 19, 2022, BofA Securities reiterated its Underperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNX has reached a high of $24.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNX traded 2.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 187.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.78M. Insiders hold about 3.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.34M with a Short Ratio of 27.48M, compared to 29.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.07% and a Short% of Float of 24.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $3.03, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $531.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $584M to a low estimate of $463.6M. As of the current estimate, CNX Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $880.55M, an estimated decrease of -39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $635.81M, a decrease of -19.60% over than the figure of -$39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $805.78M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $517.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.28B, down -7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.