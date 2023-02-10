A correction may be in store for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) shares?

In the latest session, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) closed at $0.41 down -10.62% from its previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0482 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5674503 shares were traded. SIOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 15, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 09, 2021, and also maintained the target price at $8.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIOX has reached a high of $0.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3503.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SIOX has traded an average of 704.98K shares per day and 294.29k over the past ten days. A total of 73.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.07M. Insiders hold about 25.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SIOX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 335.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 179.47k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.