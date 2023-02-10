A glimpse at Celularity Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) closed at $0.73 down -13.08% from its previous closing price of $0.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025836 shares were traded. CELU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8791 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Celularity Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1 from $5 previously.

On June 22, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 22, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Hariri Robert J bought 10,000 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 17,175 led to the insider holds 8,074,996 shares of the business.

Hariri Robert J bought 40,000 shares of CELU for $68,400 on Nov 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 8,064,996 shares after completing the transaction at $1.71 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Hariri Robert J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,600 and bolstered with 8,024,996 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELU has reached a high of $13.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2161, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4309.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CELU has traded an average of 593.44K shares per day and 682.71k over the past ten days. A total of 142.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.38M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CELU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 1.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.89 and -$1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.34M, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.56M and the low estimate is $18.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.