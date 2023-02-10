A glimpse at Haemonetics Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Haemonetics Corporation’s stock clocked out at $80.41, down -3.10% from its previous closing price of $82.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546108 shares were traded. HAE stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HAE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $59.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Llorens Josep sold 2,391 shares for $90.00 per share. The transaction valued at 215,190 led to the insider holds 17,234 shares of the business.

Strong Stewart W sold 75 shares of HAE for $6,029 on Oct 24. The President, Global Hospital now owns 15,681 shares after completing the transaction at $80.39 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, Basil Michelle L, who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 180 shares for $80.39 each. As a result, the insider received 14,470 and left with 32,455 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Haemonetics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAE has reached a high of $91.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HAE traded 454.43K shares on average per day over the past three months and 532.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.27M. Shares short for HAE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.64M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $3.03, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.12 and $2.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $993.2M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.