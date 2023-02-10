A glimpse at Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock clocked out at $3.36, down -3.45% from its previous closing price of $3.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3149801 shares were traded. HMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3400.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HMY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 138.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5846, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2418.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HMY traded 4.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 612.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 434.47M. Insiders hold about 15.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HMY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.29M with a Short Ratio of 8.86M, compared to 16.39M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.10, HMY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 31.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.