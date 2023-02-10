A glimpse at WestRock Company’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) closed at $32.64 down -0.79% from its previous closing price of $32.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2865100 shares were traded. WRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of WestRock Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $45 from $53 previously.

On January 20, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $60 to $57.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $84 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when RUSSELL CURREY M sold 55,000 shares for $36.51 per share. The transaction valued at 2,007,830 led to the insider holds 245,271 shares of the business.

O’Neal John L sold 5,173 shares of WRK for $220,111 on Aug 18. The President, Global Paper now owns 46,305 shares after completing the transaction at $42.55 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Nevels James E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,483 shares for $42.36 each. As a result, the insider received 105,180 and left with 14,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WestRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRK has reached a high of $54.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WRK has traded an average of 2.03M shares per day and 3.43M over the past ten days. A total of 254.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WRK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WRK is 1.10, from 1.07 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.37. The current Payout Ratio is 28.00% for WRK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2016 when the company split stock in a 11099:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.9 and $3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.64. EPS for the following year is $4.74, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.65 and $3.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.47B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.73B to a low estimate of $5.28B. As of the current estimate, WestRock Company’s year-ago sales were $5.09B, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.75B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.45B and the low estimate is $19.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.