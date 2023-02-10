A Stock You Should Be Looking At: MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

The price of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) closed at $26.51 in the last session, down -0.15% from day before closing price of $26.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623477 shares were traded. MMYT stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MMYT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $44.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMYT has reached a high of $34.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.70.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MMYT traded on average about 308.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 438.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 109.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.91M. Insiders hold about 85.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMYT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 2.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and -$0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $154.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.32M to a low estimate of $150.87M. As of the current estimate, MakeMyTrip Limited’s year-ago sales were $66.86M, an estimated increase of 131.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $725.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $606.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $669.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.92M, up 120.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $907.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.02B and the low estimate is $778.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.