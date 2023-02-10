An average trading volume for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) closed at $249.82 in the last session, down -3.11% from day before closing price of $257.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779155 shares were traded. CRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $259.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $249.24.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 67.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $240.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $285.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $285 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 1,500 shares for $218.90 per share. The transaction valued at 328,350 led to the insider holds 20,114 shares of the business.

Barbo William D sold 3,205 shares of CRL for $704,814 on Dec 02. The Corporate Executive VP & CCO now owns 3,803 shares after completing the transaction at $219.91 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, LaPlume Joseph W, who serves as the EVP, Corp Strategy & Develop of the company, sold 6,409 shares for $224.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,437,205 and left with 20,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Charles’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRL has reached a high of $349.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 229.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 223.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRL traded on average about 586.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 420.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 50.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.37M. Shares short for CRL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 1.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.64 and a low estimate of $2.39, while EPS last year was $2.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.73, with high estimates of $2.87 and low estimates of $2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.92 and $10.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.8. EPS for the following year is $11.92, with 15 analysts recommending between $12.6 and $11.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $970.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $989.58M to a low estimate of $942.86M. As of the current estimate, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $903.2M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, an increase of 13.70% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $990.08M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.54B, up 9.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.32B and the low estimate is $4.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.