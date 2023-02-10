An average trading volume for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) closed at $515.52 in the last session, down -0.46% from day before closing price of $517.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069172 shares were traded. LRCX stock price reached its highest trading level at $533.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $512.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LRCX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $400 to $520.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when TALWALKAR ABHIJIT Y sold 880 shares for $429.72 per share. The transaction valued at 378,154 led to the insider holds 14,762 shares of the business.

Gottscho Richard A sold 3,540 shares of LRCX for $1,593,000 on Dec 21. The Executive Vice President & CTO now owns 26,672 shares after completing the transaction at $450.00 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Ahmed Sohail U, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 0 shares for $432.71 each. As a result, the insider received 46 and left with 2,131 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Lam’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LRCX has reached a high of $615.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $299.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 461.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 447.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LRCX traded on average about 1.45M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.67M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 136.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.52M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LRCX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 1.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LRCX is 6.90, which was 5.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.41. The current Payout Ratio is 16.70% for LRCX, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $10.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.65 and a low estimate of $9.65, while EPS last year was $8.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $7.91, with high estimates of $9.27 and low estimates of $6.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $42.34 and $28.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.51. EPS for the following year is $28.56, with 18 analysts recommending between $46.09 and $21.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LRCX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.23B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.35B and the low estimate is $13.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.