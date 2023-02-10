An average trading volume for PVH Corp. (PVH) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $80.29 in the prior trading day, PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) closed at $81.23, up 1.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1696235 shares were traded. PVH stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PVH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $106 from $72 previously.

On January 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when FISCHER MARK D sold 1,732 shares for $81.00 per share. The transaction valued at 140,292 led to the insider holds 32,468 shares of the business.

HOLMES JAMES sold 4,417 shares of PVH for $329,852 on Dec 09. The EVP & Controller now owns 15,420 shares after completing the transaction at $74.68 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Larsson Stefan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 18,540 shares for $53.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 136,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PVH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PVH has reached a high of $105.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 982.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.17M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PVH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 2.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.10% and a Short% of Float of 6.82%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PVH’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.04, compared to 0.15 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%. The current Payout Ratio is 1.80% for PVH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1991 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.3 and a low estimate of $2.05, while EPS last year was $2.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.9 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.1 and $7.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.89. EPS for the following year is $8.68, with 19 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $7.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PVH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.15B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.32B and the low estimate is $8.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.