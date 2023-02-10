An average trading volume for Smart Sand Inc. (SND) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $1.78 in the prior trading day, Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) closed at $1.64, down -7.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660104 shares were traded. SND stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7810 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SND by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley FBR Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 17, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 1,807,082 shares for $1.91 per share. The transaction valued at 3,459,116 led to the insider holds 5,175,688 shares of the business.

CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. sold 1,265,137 shares of SND for $2,416,159 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 6,982,770 shares after completing the transaction at $1.91 per share. On Jun 17, another insider, CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,552,462 shares for $3.18 each. As a result, the insider received 8,105,598 and left with 8,200,204 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SND has reached a high of $4.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8193, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2018.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 164.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 148.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.20M. Insiders hold about 7.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 2.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $244.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $224M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $234.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $126.65M, up 84.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $228.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $263.3M and the low estimate is $193M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.