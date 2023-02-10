An investigation into Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $0.32 in the prior trading day, Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) closed at $0.30, down -5.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0172 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1494300 shares were traded. ZEST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3382 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZEST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZEST has reached a high of $3.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3714, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3782.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 66.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 72.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.98M. Insiders hold about 7.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 116.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 135.01k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.