An investigation into Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s technical aspects

The price of Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) closed at $25.89 in the last session, up 5.46% from day before closing price of $24.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1092012 shares were traded. PYCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PYCR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 291.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on January 09, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $30.

On March 29, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $29.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on March 29, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when Geene Alice L sold 1,147 shares for $24.22 per share. The transaction valued at 27,780 led to the insider holds 57,956 shares of the business.

Corr Jonathan sold 1,508 shares of PYCR for $35,709 on Jan 05. The Director now owns 24,326 shares after completing the transaction at $23.68 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, MILLER SCOTT DAVID, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,700 shares for $25.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 68,760 and bolstered with 179,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYCR has reached a high of $34.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PYCR traded on average about 510.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 505.45k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 175.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.87M. Shares short for PYCR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.33M with a Short Ratio of 7.98M, compared to 7.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.75% and a Short% of Float of 15.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $113.32M. It ranges from a high estimate of $114M to a low estimate of $112.9M. As of the current estimate, Paycor HCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.82M, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $518.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $511.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $514.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.39M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $605.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $621M and the low estimate is $574.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.