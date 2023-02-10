An overall feel about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) closed at $95.46 down -4.54% from its previous closing price of $100.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 97537389 shares were traded. GOOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $93.87.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alphabet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 31, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $119 from $116 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $134.

MKM Partners reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when O’Toole Amie Thuener sold 637 shares for $99.87 per share. The transaction valued at 63,617 led to the insider holds 25,282 shares of the business.

MATHER ANN sold 340 shares of GOOG for $32,953 on Jan 25. The Director now owns 11,300 shares after completing the transaction at $96.92 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, WALKER JOHN KENT, who serves as the President, Global Affairs, CLO of the company, sold 11,313 shares for $100.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,131,300 and left with 41,970 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alphabet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOG has reached a high of $144.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOOG has traded an average of 26.43M shares per day and 34.29M over the past ten days. A total of 6.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.20B. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.44% stake in the company. Shares short for GOOG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.47M with a Short Ratio of 28.86M, compared to 39.79M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 30 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.47 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.53 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.79. EPS for the following year is $5.44, with 39 analysts recommending between $6.73 and $4.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 28 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $77.14B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $80.53B to a low estimate of $73.8B. As of the current estimate, Alphabet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.33B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.8B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.77B.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $284.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.64B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $308.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $324B and the low estimate is $266.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.