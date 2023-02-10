An overall feel about Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) closed at $7.89 down -4.48% from its previous closing price of $8.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1692408 shares were traded. HIMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Himax Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Nomura Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Himax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMX has reached a high of $12.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HIMX has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 1.29M over the past ten days. A total of 174.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.86M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.58M with a Short Ratio of 10.44M, compared to 14.53M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

