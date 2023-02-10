An overall feel about MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, MaxLinear Inc.’s stock clocked out at $38.35, down -2.02% from its previous closing price of $39.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607338 shares were traded. MXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.01.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MXL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $66.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on December 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when LOUGHEED JAMES sold 115,944 shares for $40.74 per share. The transaction valued at 4,723,973 led to the insider holds 3,921 shares of the business.

Bollesen Michael sold 5,757 shares of MXL for $224,104 on Dec 14. The Vice President of Sales now owns 81,474 shares after completing the transaction at $38.93 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Torgerson William, who serves as the VP/GM, Broadband Group of the company, sold 15,704 shares for $52.68 each. As a result, the insider received 827,353 and left with 69,982 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MaxLinear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MXL has reached a high of $65.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MXL traded 498.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 747.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.44M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MXL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.92M with a Short Ratio of 6.06M, compared to 6.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.83% and a Short% of Float of 12.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $4.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.2. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $289.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $290.4M to a low estimate of $285.6M. As of the current estimate, MaxLinear Inc.’s year-ago sales were $247.89M, an estimated increase of 16.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $279.28M, an increase of 5.80% less than the figure of $16.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $287.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892.4M, up 25.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.