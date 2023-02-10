An overall feel about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) closed at $27.71 down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $27.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2143407 shares were traded. OHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.55.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $33.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omega’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has reached a high of $33.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OHI has traded an average of 2.18M shares per day and 2.61M over the past ten days. A total of 234.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 233.19M. Insiders hold about 0.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OHI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.63M with a Short Ratio of 22.79M, compared to 15.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.68% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for OHI is 2.68, from 2.68 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.16.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $856.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $955.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $962.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $868.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.