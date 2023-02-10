An overall feel about PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, PerkinElmer Inc.’s stock clocked out at $136.75, down -1.84% from its previous closing price of $139.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545254 shares were traded. PKI stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PKI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $135 to $170.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $192 to $164.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Vohra Tajinder S sold 1,663 shares for $140.15 per share. The transaction valued at 233,071 led to the insider holds 17,205 shares of the business.

Singh Prahlad R. sold 14,187 shares of PKI for $1,993,554 on Dec 21. The insider now owns 48,282 shares after completing the transaction at $140.52 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Vohra Tajinder S, who serves as the Please See Remarks of the company, sold 1,662 shares for $142.42 each. As a result, the insider received 236,703 and left with 17,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PerkinElmer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PKI has reached a high of $190.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PKI traded 786.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 707.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PKI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 5.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.32% and a Short% of Float of 6.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.28, PKI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.27. The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for PKI, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.02 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $2.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.9 and $7.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.73. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 12 analysts recommending between $7.1 and $5.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $1.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $916M. As of the current estimate, PerkinElmer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, a decrease of -19.80% less than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.07B, down -9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.51B and the low estimate is $3.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.