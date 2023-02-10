Analysis of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV): Selected Notes

The closing price of Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) was $116.01 for the day, up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $115.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2279758 shares were traded. APTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.46.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APTV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 09, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $151 to $120.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on November 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares for $95.83 per share. The transaction valued at 638,674 led to the insider holds 552,572 shares of the business.

CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of APTV for $635,453 on Jan 04. The Chairman and CEO now owns 559,237 shares after completing the transaction at $95.34 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, CLARK KEVIN P, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 6,665 shares for $97.06 each. As a result, the insider received 646,895 and left with 565,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aptiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTV has reached a high of $147.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.72.

Shares Statistics:

APTV traded an average of 1.76M shares per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 270.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.86M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for APTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 4.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for APTV, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1193:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.16. EPS for the following year is $5.01, with 27 analysts recommending between $6.99 and $3.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.68B to a low estimate of $4.1B. As of the current estimate, Aptiv PLC’s year-ago sales were $3.5B, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.6B, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.83B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.36B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.62B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.92B and the low estimate is $17.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.