Analysis of Certara Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT): Selected Notes

Certara Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) closed the day trading at $18.39 down -2.08% from the previous closing price of $18.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546188 shares were traded. CERT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CERT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $19 from $17 previously.

On September 08, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Traynor Richard M. sold 15,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,000 led to the insider holds 194,564 shares of the business.

EQT Avatar Parent L.P. sold 29,954,521 shares of CERT for $449,317,815 on Dec 08. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $15.00 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Pedersen Leif E, who serves as the PRESIDENT, SOFTWARE of the company, sold 51,223 shares for $15.55 each. As a result, the insider received 796,518 and left with 175,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERT has reached a high of $28.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CERT traded about 697.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CERT traded about 495.73k shares per day. A total of 157.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.81M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CERT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.91M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $328.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $330.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $286.1M, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $375.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $386M and the low estimate is $360.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.