Are Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Alight Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.35, down -1.79% from its previous closing price of $9.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1889911 shares were traded. ALIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALIT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On December 06, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 16, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Massey Richard N bought 100,000 shares for $8.14 per share. The transaction valued at 814,000 led to the insider holds 1,293,195 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. sold 6,341,568 shares of ALIT for $50,732,544 on Dec 14. The 10% Owner now owns 83,109 shares after completing the transaction at $8.00 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, BX Tempo ML Holdco 1 L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,341,568 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider received 50,732,544 and left with 83,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALIT has reached a high of $11.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALIT traded 2.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 457.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 355.84M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALIT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.42M with a Short Ratio of 14.77M, compared to 15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $737.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $742M to a low estimate of $734.6M. As of the current estimate, Alight Inc.’s year-ago sales were $686.57M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $922.41M, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $924M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $920.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $3.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.