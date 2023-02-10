Are analysts optimistic about Nutrien Ltd.’s (NYSE:NTR) stock?

The closing price of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) was $78.56 for the day, up 0.50% from the previous closing price of $78.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1674705 shares were traded. NTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NTR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $90.

On January 19, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $80.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on January 19, 2023, with a $80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nutrien’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has reached a high of $117.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.64.

Shares Statistics:

NTR traded an average of 2.00M shares per day over the past three months and 2.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 534.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 520.24M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.51% stake in the company. Shares short for NTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.99M with a Short Ratio of 6.11M, compared to 9.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.80, NTR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for NTR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.6 and a low estimate of $3.53, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.96, with high estimates of $4.31 and low estimates of $3.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.19 and $15.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.67. EPS for the following year is $14.64, with 21 analysts recommending between $18.13 and $9.91.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.48B to a low estimate of $8.22B. As of the current estimate, Nutrien Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $5.8B, an estimated increase of 51.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.69B, an increase of 23.00% less than the figure of $51.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.05B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.86B, up 47.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.71B and the low estimate is $32.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.