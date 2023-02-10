Are analysts optimistic about Replimune Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REPL) stock?

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) closed the day trading at $25.51 down -9.12% from the previous closing price of $28.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596089 shares were traded. REPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REPL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.10 and its Current Ratio is at 16.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on November 19, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $52.

On November 17, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2020, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Esposito Pamela sold 15,000 shares for $25.03 per share. The transaction valued at 375,450 led to the insider holds 229,402 shares of the business.

Love Colin sold 6,324 shares of REPL for $92,267 on May 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 765,735 shares after completing the transaction at $14.59 per share. On May 16, another insider, Franchi Jean M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,436 shares for $14.59 each. As a result, the insider received 50,131 and left with 95,099 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REPL has reached a high of $29.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REPL traded about 487.01K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REPL traded about 347.9k shares per day. A total of 54.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.27M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for REPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.74 and a low estimate of -$0.85, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.8, with high estimates of -$0.75 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.9 and -$3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.15. EPS for the following year is -$3.57, with 7 analysts recommending between -$3.06 and -$4.14.