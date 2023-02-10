Are analysts optimistic about Skyline Champion Corporation’s (NYSE:SKY) stock?

The closing price of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) was $67.99 for the day, down -2.17% from the previous closing price of $69.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719171 shares were traded. SKY stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SKY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $60 from $65 previously.

On November 03, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $54.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $70.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Yost Mark J. sold 41,823 shares for $55.46 per share. The transaction valued at 2,319,550 led to the insider holds 113,370 shares of the business.

Berman Michael B sold 5,536 shares of SKY for $291,747 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 10,099 shares after completing the transaction at $52.70 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Robinette Gary E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,750 shares for $50.28 each. As a result, the insider received 87,990 and left with 1,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skyline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKY has reached a high of $81.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.05.

Shares Statistics:

SKY traded an average of 363.01K shares per day over the past three months and 507.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.94M. Shares short for SKY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 2.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 4.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.01 and a low estimate of $1.5, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.6 and $5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.18. EPS for the following year is $4.83, with 6 analysts recommending between $6 and $4.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.