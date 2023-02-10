Are Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) closed at $11.41 down -3.79% from its previous closing price of $11.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 880895 shares were traded. ACRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.38.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when FEINGOLD ANTON sold 3,166 shares for $10.87 per share. The transaction valued at 34,414 led to the insider holds 53,865 shares of the business.

Donohoe Bryan Patrick sold 15,072 shares of ACRE for $164,436 on Jan 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 157,282 shares after completing the transaction at $10.91 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, FEINGOLD ANTON, who serves as the Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of the company, sold 935 shares for $15.57 each. As a result, the insider received 14,563 and left with 37,531 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRE has reached a high of $16.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACRE has traded an average of 633.04K shares per day and 571.1k over the past ten days. A total of 54.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.36M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.98M, compared to 1.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 4.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ACRE is 1.32, from 1.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.72.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.55M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127M and the low estimate is $106.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.