Are Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Capital One Financial Corporation’s stock clocked out at $115.60, down -1.38% from its previous closing price of $117.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2180211 shares were traded. COF stock price reached its highest trading level at $118.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.93.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $100 from $120 previously.

On January 05, 2023, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $79.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $119.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when West Kara sold 606 shares for $114.63 per share. The transaction valued at 69,466 led to the insider holds 7,793 shares of the business.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold 12,537 shares of COF for $1,438,871 on Nov 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 3,757,022 shares after completing the transaction at $114.77 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, FAIRBANK RICHARD D, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, sold 12,537 shares for $115.67 each. As a result, the insider received 1,450,184 and left with 3,757,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capital’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COF has reached a high of $160.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COF traded 3.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 383.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 377.50M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for COF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.09M, compared to 7.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, COF has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 10.50% for COF, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.83 and a low estimate of $3.72, while EPS last year was $5.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.55, with high estimates of $6.22 and low estimates of $2.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.83 and $19.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.9. EPS for the following year is $17.46, with 21 analysts recommending between $20.37 and $8.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $8.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.08B to a low estimate of $8.32B. As of the current estimate, Capital One Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $8.12B, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.64B, an increase of 5.70% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.17B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.43B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.14B and the low estimate is $33.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.