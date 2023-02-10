Are Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) closed at $72.12 down -1.60% from its previous closing price of $73.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 883363 shares were traded. PNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $73 from $60 previously.

On November 18, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Lockwood Barbara D sold 689 shares for $77.88 per share. The transaction valued at 53,659 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Lockwood Barbara D sold 3,489 shares of PNW for $259,058 on May 17. The SVP, Public Policy, APS now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $74.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinnacle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNW has reached a high of $80.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $59.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.15.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PNW has traded an average of 927.58K shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 113.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.50M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PNW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 2.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PNW is 3.46, from 3.18 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81. The current Payout Ratio is 71.90% for PNW, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 27, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $2.13, while EPS last year was $3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.15 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.03. EPS for the following year is $4.2, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $3.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.