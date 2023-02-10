Are Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) closed at $18.41 up 0.22% from its previous closing price of $18.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 873575 shares were traded. SKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.36.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 05, 2021, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $17 to $22.

Compass Point Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when TANGER STEVEN B sold 75,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 1,274,686 shares of the business.

TANGER STEVEN B sold 50,000 shares of SKT for $975,000 on Nov 14. The Executive Chair of the Board now owns 1,349,686 shares after completing the transaction at $19.50 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, TANGER STEVEN B, who serves as the Executive Chair of the Board of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $19.00 each. As a result, the insider received 950,000 and left with 1,399,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tanger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKT has reached a high of $20.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SKT has traded an average of 700.25K shares per day and 782.85k over the past ten days. A total of 103.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.70M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SKT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.3M with a Short Ratio of 7.41M, compared to 6.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 9.70%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SKT is 0.88, from 0.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.16. The current Payout Ratio is 109.20% for SKT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 27, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 24, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.72. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $107.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $112.13M to a low estimate of $103M. As of the current estimate, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $112.47M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.07M, a decrease of -1.80% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $114.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $440.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $415M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $430.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $426.52M, up 0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $437.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $454.72M and the low estimate is $421M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.