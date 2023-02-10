Are TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, TrueCar Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.97, down -3.57% from its previous closing price of $3.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515663 shares were traded. TRUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9700.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRUE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Claus Christopher W bought 40,000 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 96,000 led to the insider holds 224,405 shares of the business.

Mendel John W sold 12,578 shares of TRUE for $34,795 on Jun 21. The Director now owns 148,528 shares after completing the transaction at $2.77 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Mendel John W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $3.31 each. As a result, the insider received 9,933 and left with 115,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRUE has reached a high of $4.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7568, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5161.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRUE traded 590.34K shares on average per day over the past three months and 510.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.29M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRUE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 2.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $42.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.27M to a low estimate of $40.84M. As of the current estimate, TrueCar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.97M, an estimated decrease of -22.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.78M, a decrease of -6.70% over than the figure of -$22.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.84M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $166.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $231.7M, down -26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $190.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202M and the low estimate is $172.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.