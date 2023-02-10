As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) offers stability

The closing price of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) was $0.44 for the day, down -0.16% from the previous closing price of $0.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0003 from its previous closing price. On the day, 542797 shares were traded. CEMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4435 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4400.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CEMI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 03, 2020, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $10.

Colliers Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 06, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CEMI has reached a high of $1.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5085.

Shares Statistics:

CEMI traded an average of 559.41K shares per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.31M. Insiders hold about 1.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CEMI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.22% and a Short% of Float of 9.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.5M to a low estimate of $8.5M. As of the current estimate, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.5M, a decrease of -29.50% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.82M, down -11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.09M and the low estimate is $38.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.