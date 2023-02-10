As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) offers stability

The closing price of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) was $39.81 for the day, down -1.75% from the previous closing price of $40.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17418307 shares were traded. VZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.75.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VZ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $41 to $44.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on October 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Silliman Craig L. sold 1,558 shares for $51.42 per share. The transaction valued at 80,112 led to the insider holds 33,403 shares of the business.

Silliman Craig L. sold 1,558 shares of VZ for $79,365 on Jun 03. The EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff now owns 34,961 shares after completing the transaction at $50.94 per share. On May 23, another insider, Silliman Craig L., who serves as the EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of the company, sold 1,558 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 77,900 and left with 36,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Verizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZ has reached a high of $55.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.12.

Shares Statistics:

VZ traded an average of 23.30M shares per day over the past three months and 18.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 35.27M with a Short Ratio of 43.75M, compared to 33.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.50, VZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.61. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.54. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for VZ, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1000000:937889 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $5.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.19. EPS for the following year is $5.09, with 22 analysts recommending between $5.31 and $4.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.98B to a low estimate of $34.87B. As of the current estimate, Verizon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.07B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.09B, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.58B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.61B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.65B and the low estimate is $136.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.