BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) closed at $30.24 in the last session, up 0.70% from day before closing price of $30.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1121706 shares were traded. BRBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.78.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRBR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 113.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 211.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On December 14, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when STEIN ELLIOT JR bought 2,000 shares for $23.67 per share. The transaction valued at 47,340 led to the insider holds 19,551 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BellRing’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRBR has reached a high of $31.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRBR traded on average about 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.39M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 135.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.30M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BRBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.08M, compared to 5.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.48 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $401.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $418.2M to a low estimate of $377.4M. As of the current estimate, BellRing Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $340M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.25B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.