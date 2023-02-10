CCI (Crown Castle Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) closed at $141.00 down -1.69% from its previous closing price of $143.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1654806 shares were traded. CCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $145.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Crown Castle Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $153 to $152.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $191 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Stephens Kevin A bought 2,000 shares for $123.50 per share. The transaction valued at 247,000 led to the insider holds 12,703 shares of the business.

Thornton Matthew III bought 1,215 shares of CCI for $150,398 on Oct 21. The Director now owns 5,761 shares after completing the transaction at $123.78 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Stephens Kevin A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 699 shares for $173.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 121,344 and bolstered with 10,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCI has reached a high of $199.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $121.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 142.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 158.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CCI has traded an average of 2.15M shares per day and 1.98M over the past ten days. A total of 433.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.78M. Insiders hold about 0.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 5.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CCI is 6.26, from 5.06 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.99 and $3.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.87. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.92 and $3.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.76B to a low estimate of $1.73B. As of the current estimate, Crown Castle Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.86B, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.34B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $7.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.