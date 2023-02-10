Considering Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) closed at $8.12 in the last session, down -2.99% from day before closing price of $8.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655907 shares were traded. ARCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 27, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On April 04, 2022, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $8.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.80 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arcos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCO has reached a high of $9.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARCO traded on average about 900.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 689.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 210.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.79M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 709.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 609.79k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ARCO is 0.04, which was 0.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.20% for ARCO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2021 when the company split stock in a 71:70 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $902.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $905.39M to a low estimate of $899M. As of the current estimate, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $676.95M, an estimated increase of 33.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $946.91M, an increase of 21.80% less than the figure of $33.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $960.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $933M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.87B and the low estimate is $3.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.