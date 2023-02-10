Considering Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) closed at $10.84 in the last session, down -7.03% from day before closing price of $11.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1983144 shares were traded. HA stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Cowen Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on January 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17.50 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Alter Aaron J sold 3,000 shares for $11.57 per share. The transaction valued at 34,714 led to the insider holds 83,189 shares of the business.

Zwern Richard N sold 7,740 shares of HA for $108,536 on Nov 28. The Director now owns 52,340 shares after completing the transaction at $14.02 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Snook Jonathan D., who serves as the Executive VP and COO of the company, sold 3,600 shares for $14.03 each. As a result, the insider received 50,508 and left with 141,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HA has reached a high of $21.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HA traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.92M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.17M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 4.66M, compared to 3.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 12.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.14 and -$4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.23. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $735.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $740.5M to a low estimate of $732.97M. As of the current estimate, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $494.74M, an estimated increase of 48.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $704.81M, an increase of 51.30% over than the figure of $48.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $724.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $687.02M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 65.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $2.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.