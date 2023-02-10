Considering United States Steel Corporation (X) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) closed at $28.10 in the last session, down -1.99% from day before closing price of $28.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4947322 shares were traded. X stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.06.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at X’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $49 to $44.

JP Morgan reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on June 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $34 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Buckiso Scott D sold 55,119 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,377,975 led to the insider holds 85,801 shares of the business.

Grewal Manpreet sold 3,505 shares of X for $115,665 on Apr 29. The VP, Controller & CAO now owns 23,913 shares after completing the transaction at $33.00 per share. On Apr 14, another insider, Breves Christine S, who serves as the SVP & CFO of the company, sold 2,217 shares for $38.00 each. As a result, the insider received 84,246 and left with 215,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, X has reached a high of $39.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, X traded on average about 7.11M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 237.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 231.61M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for X as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.08M with a Short Ratio of 19.10M, compared to 37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.15% and a Short% of Float of 10.25%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for X is 0.20, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $3.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.24 and $9.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.72. EPS for the following year is $2.57, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.25 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.43B to a low estimate of $3.95B. As of the current estimate, United States Steel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.62B, an estimated decrease of -23.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.75B, a decrease of -28.80% less than the figure of -$23.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.37B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for X’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.27B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.51B and the low estimate is $13.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.