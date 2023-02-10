Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $13.42 in the prior trading day, Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) closed at $13.14, down -2.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1154774 shares were traded. HAYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.13.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HAYW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $13 from $11 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $15.

On December 13, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on December 13, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Jones Eifion sold 35,000 shares for $14.65 per share. The transaction valued at 512,645 led to the insider holds 175,282 shares of the business.

Jones Eifion sold 7,459 shares of HAYW for $97,811 on Jan 27. The Senior Vice President and CFO now owns 175,282 shares after completing the transaction at $13.11 per share. On Jan 23, another insider, Jones Eifion, who serves as the Senior Vice President and CFO of the company, sold 52,541 shares for $13.07 each. As a result, the insider received 686,459 and left with 175,282 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hayward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HAYW has reached a high of $19.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.86.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.86M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 212.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.69M. Shares short for HAYW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.64M with a Short Ratio of 18.82M, compared to 15.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.78% and a Short% of Float of 34.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $0.86, with 11 analysts recommending between $1 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.