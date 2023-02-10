HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) was $52.33 for the day, down -1.47% from the previous closing price of $53.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1845592 shares were traded. DINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.13.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DINO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $68 from $40 previously.

On September 21, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $62 to $55.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $56.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when LEE JAMES H sold 4,180 shares for $50.64 per share. The transaction valued at 211,675 led to the insider holds 57,101 shares of the business.

Holding Carol Orme sold 5,000,000 shares of DINO for $241,000,000 on Dec 14. The 10% Owner now owns 40,822,762 shares after completing the transaction at $48.20 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Jennings Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 45,500 shares for $63.46 each. As a result, the insider received 2,887,542 and left with 242,999 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, HF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $66.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.93.

Shares Statistics:

DINO traded an average of 2.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 212.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 6.11M, compared to 3.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 04, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.41 and a low estimate of $2.73, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.16, with high estimates of $5.6 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.35 and $9.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.94. EPS for the following year is $7.98, with 15 analysts recommending between $13.02 and $4.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DINO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.39B, up 90.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.75B and the low estimate is $18.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.