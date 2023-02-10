How is Kemper Corporation’s (NYSE: KMPR) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) closed at $63.87 in the last session, down -4.53% from day before closing price of $66.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599980 shares were traded. KMPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.75.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KMPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on February 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $80 from $60 previously.

On January 30, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $44 to $56.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on November 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Whiting Susan D sold 1,000 shares for $66.54 per share. The transaction valued at 66,540 led to the insider holds 9,098 shares of the business.

Joyce Robert Joseph sold 4,000 shares of KMPR for $223,040 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 19,898 shares after completing the transaction at $55.76 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Parker Stuart B., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $42.55 each. As a result, the insider paid 212,750 and bolstered with 35,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMPR has reached a high of $68.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KMPR traded on average about 372.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 647.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.99M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KMPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 1.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.30% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KMPR is 1.24, which was 1.21 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.76%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.11. EPS for the following year is $3.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.29B. As of the current estimate, Kemper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, a decrease of -2.90% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.25B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.7B and the low estimate is $4.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.