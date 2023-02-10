How is Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s (NASDAQ: OCUL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) closed at $3.94 in the last session, down -3.90% from day before closing price of $4.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503013 shares were traded. OCUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OCUL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when White Christopher G sold 5,829 shares for $4.24 per share. The transaction valued at 24,715 led to the insider holds 94,766 shares of the business.

Notman Donald sold 6,476 shares of OCUL for $27,458 on Feb 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,387 shares after completing the transaction at $4.24 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Ozden Rabia Gurses, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 6,416 shares for $4.24 each. As a result, the insider received 27,204 and left with 101,363 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUL has reached a high of $6.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3584, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9957.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OCUL traded on average about 619.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 541.23k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.10M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 2.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.74, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.52M, up 32.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $95.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146M and the low estimate is $60.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.