I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Azenta Inc. (AZTA).

After finishing at $56.22 in the prior trading day, Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) closed at $45.94, down -18.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5480910 shares were traded. AZTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AZTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $60 from $65 previously.

On January 03, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $60 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when McManus Matthew bought 8,625 shares for $58.15 per share. The transaction valued at 501,544 led to the insider holds 29,467 shares of the business.

Robertson Lindon G bought 4,350 shares of AZTA for $250,647 on Aug 19. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 100,571 shares after completing the transaction at $57.62 per share. On Apr 12, another insider, Crowley Kimberly, who serves as the SVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 132 shares for $78.02 each. As a result, the insider received 10,299 and left with 5,133 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZTA has reached a high of $93.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 816.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 802.17k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 74.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.05M. Shares short for AZTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.08M, compared to 3.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.34% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AZTA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.40, compared to 0.40 this year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $133.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $131M. As of the current estimate, Azenta Inc.’s year-ago sales were $342M, an estimated decrease of -60.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $548.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $551.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -53.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $682.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $688M and the low estimate is $670M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.