I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Clarivate Plc (CLVT).

The price of Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) closed at $10.92 in the last session, down -0.09% from day before closing price of $10.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9818560 shares were traded. CLVT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.77.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CLVT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $12 from $11 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $20.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Samson James Gordon sold 100,000 shares for $10.48 per share. The transaction valued at 1,048,110 led to the insider holds 737,898 shares of the business.

Snyder Andrew Miles bought 51,063 shares of CLVT for $591,310 on Sep 15. The Director now owns 259,396 shares after completing the transaction at $11.58 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Snyder Andrew Miles, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 208,333 shares for $11.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,418,746 and bolstered with 208,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVT has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CLVT traded on average about 7.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 673.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 555.44M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.22M with a Short Ratio of 34.70M, compared to 32.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 7.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.96 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.88B, up 44.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.