I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Valaris Limited (VAL).

The price of Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) closed at $78.00 in the last session, down -1.28% from day before closing price of $79.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715842 shares were traded. VAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Grable Colleen sold 3,109 shares for $47.57 per share. The transaction valued at 147,895 led to the insider holds 15,869 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAL has reached a high of $79.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VAL traded on average about 675.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 839.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 3.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.