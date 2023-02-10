In spite of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SEEL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) closed at $0.76 down -5.02% from its previous closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0402 from its previous closing price. On the day, 589096 shares were traded. SEEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8398 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7511.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 27, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8 from $2.50 previously.

On July 01, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On June 01, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on June 01, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when O’Connor Daniel J. bought 16,000 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 9,789 led to the insider holds 16,000 shares of the business.

Mehra Raj bought 66,667 shares of SEEL for $56,840 on Mar 31. The insider now owns 3,281,546 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEEL has reached a high of $1.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8862, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8748.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEEL has traded an average of 641.72K shares per day and 401.98k over the past ten days. A total of 106.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.97M. Insiders hold about 2.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 5.73M, compared to 6.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.98% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$0.48.