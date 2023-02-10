In the case of American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT), what’s next?

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) closed the day trading at $26.45 down -2.25% from the previous closing price of $27.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537013 shares were traded. AAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.33.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AAT, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $40.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on May 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when RADY ERNEST S bought 20,000 shares for $28.35 per share. The transaction valued at 567,000 led to the insider holds 6,987,855 shares of the business.

RADY ERNEST S bought 20,000 shares of AAT for $555,000 on Nov 02. The Chairman & CEO now owns 6,977,855 shares after completing the transaction at $27.75 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, RADY ERNEST S, who serves as the Chairman & CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $27.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 279,000 and bolstered with 6,957,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAT has reached a high of $39.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AAT traded about 279.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AAT traded about 261.54k shares per day. A total of 60.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.85M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 916.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 730.05k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Dividends & Splits

AAT’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.28, up from 0.98 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.15.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $102.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.52M to a low estimate of $99.14M. As of the current estimate, American Assets Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.75M, an estimated increase of 0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $103.35M, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of $0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $105.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100.38M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $416.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $394.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $407.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.83M, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $420.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426.54M and the low estimate is $409.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.